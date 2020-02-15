Reports: Arsenal slap £70m price tag on star striker amidst interest from Inter Milan, Barcelona

English Premier League club Arsenal have set a £70 million price tag for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amidst interest from two European powerhouses. The Gabon international has been linked with a move away from the North London-based outfit in the recent past as he is reportedly unhappy with the club’s overall progress.

As things stand, Aubameyang has less than 18 months left on his current contract with the club and it is believed that he is not interested in extending his stay in the Premier League.

As per Daily Express, Gunners’ hierarchy has set a price tag of £70 for Aubameyang amidst interest from the likes of Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan and Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

It is believed that the 30-year-old is on the shortlist of the Catalan-based club to replace ageing Luis Suarez whereas the Milan-based club are also interested in signing the versatile attacking player in order to replace high-in-demand Lautaro Martinez.

Aubameyang has been at Arsenal since January 2018 when he moved from German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €63.75 million.

During his stay with the Gunners, the 30-year-old has proved to be a real sensation for his current club where he has managed to score 57 times and provided 13 assists in just 92 appearances in all competitions.