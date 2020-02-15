Reports: Juventus ready to make move for PSG star striker in summer

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to make a move for French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s on-loan striker Mauro Icardi in the summer transfer window. The Argentina international is currently spending a season-long loan with the French club from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

It is believed that PSG have an option to make Icardi’s move permanent by paying €70 million till the summer transfer window.

It was reported earlier that the Paris-based club were very close to signing the striker permanently because of his prolific form in front of the goal.

However, as per the Sport Mediaset cited by Forzaitalianfootball, things have turned in the wrong direction in the French capital in the recent past, largely because of Icardi’s poor run of form where he has only managed to score one goal in six appearances in all competitions.

The report further stated that Icardi does not have a great relationship with the rest of the team members as well which is also making things difficult for the hierarchy of PSG to move forward in making the deal permanent.

Therefore, Juventus are now looking to take advantage of the situation and sign the player they have been a long admirer of in the summer transfer window.

Icardi has represented his current club in 27 matches in all competitions in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score 18 times and provided four assists as well.