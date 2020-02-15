Reports: Manchester United keen to make move for Tottenham Hotspur star in summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Manchester United are keen to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s defensive midfielder Eric Dier in the summer transfer window. The Manchester-based club have been linked with a number of players in the recent past as they are looking to overhaul their squad for the future campaigns.

As per Daily Star, United are looking to make a move for their long-term target Dier in the summer transfer window in order to strengthen the midfield which is likely to be weaker with the departure of Paul Pogba.

It is believed that Spurs are also looking to offload the defensive midfielder if he does not sign a contract extension in the near future.

Dier is having a hard time in the recent past where he has failed to cement his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

The England international has been at Spurs since summer 2014 when he moved from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon for a reported transfer fee of just €5 million.

Since then, Dier—who has a contract with Spurs till the summer of 2021—has represented his current club in 230 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 11 goals and also provided 10 assists.