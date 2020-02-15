Reports: Chelsea face competition for signing of Serie A star from Premier League club

English Premier League outfit Chelsea are facing competition from Brighton & Hove Albion for the signing of Italian Serie A outfit Sassuolo’s winger Jeremie Boga. The Blues have recently completed their first signing after two transfer windows as they have acquired the services of Dutch club Ajax’s star winger Hakim Ziyech for a reported transfer fee of €40 million.

However, Chelsea are still in danger of losing three players who are coming to the end of their respective contracts—wingers Willian, Pedro and veteran striker Olivier Giroud.

For this purpose, it was reported earlier that the London-based club were eager to sign Sassuolo’s winger Boga in a deal worth of around £15 million in the next transfer window but as per Express cited by Daily Star, they are now facing competition from league rivals Brighton who are also keen in signing the winger in the summer.

The 23-year-old is Chelsea’s academy product and has been with the Italian Serie A club since the summer of 2018 when he moved for a reported transfer fee of just €3 million.

Since then, the Ivory Coast international has represented his current club in 50 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 10 times and provided five assists as well.