Reports: Manchester United eager to sign three players after selling Paul Pogba in summer

English Premier League giants Manchester United are looking to sign three players after selling star midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer transfer window. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

However, no club could meet United’s valuations of the midfielder who ended up staying in Manchester for another season.

As per Daily Star, United are now ready to sell Pogba in the summer in order to sign three players—Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Leicester City’s James Maddison and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

Out of those three players, it is believed that at least two—Sancho and Grealish—are likely to leave their respective club in the summer transfer window but Maddison’s future is still up for debate as he is edging closer to agreeing to a new deal with the Foxes.

The World Cup-winning midfielder’s agent Mino Raiola has recently admitted publicly that his client is looking to leave United in the summer when he will only have 12 months left on his current contract.

Pogba has been with United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Italian Serie A giants Juventus for a reported transfer fee of £94.50 million.