Reports: Chelsea star to decide between Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio ahead of summer move as free agent

English Premier League giants Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud is set to decide his future clubs out of league rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Italian Serie A outfit Lazio ahead of a move in the summer transfer window as a free agent. The French international is in the last year of his contract with the London-based club and it is believed that he will not going to be rewarded with an extension.

There were reports that Giroud was going to leave Stamford Bridge in the recently concluded January transfer window and Italian club Inter Milan were looking like his possible destination.

However, Chelsea could not find the 33-year-old’s replacement in time which is why the veteran strike ended up staying with the Blues for another six months.

As per the Telegraph, Giroud is now taking his time to decide whether to join Chelsea’s city rivals Spurs or make a move to Italy where Lazio are also keen to sign the forward.

The World Cup-winning striker has been with Chelsea since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of €17 million.

Since then, Giroud has represented his current club in 70 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 19 times and provided 13 assists as well.