Reports: Serie A giants eye move for Arsenal star in summer transfer window

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are eyeing a move for English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in case if they lose their star forward Lauturo Martinez in the summer transfer window. The Argentina international is one of the hottest young property in European football and has been attracting interest from two of the biggest clubs in Spain—FC Barcelona and Real Madrid—in the recent past.

Therefore, as per Italian publication Gazetta dello Sport cited by English tabloid Daily Star, Inter have now turned their attention towards Arsenal’s Aubameyang as they fear to lose Martinez in the summer transfer window because of his reported release clause of €111 million.

The Gabon international has been linked with a move away from the North London-based outfit in the recent past and currently has less than 18 months left on his current contract with the club.

Aubameyang has been at Arsenal since January 2018 when he moved from German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €63.75 million.

During his stay with the Gunners, the 30-year-old has proved to be a real sensation for his current club where he has managed to score 57 times and provided 13 assists in just 92 appearances in all competitions.