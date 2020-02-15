Reports: Arsenal, Liverpool to compete for signing of Real Madrid star in summer

English Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to compete for the signing of Spanish La Liga club Real Madrid’s veteran midfielder Isco in the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old has had a mixed time in the Spanish capital in the recent past where he has been linked with an exit a number of times but ended up staying for numerous reasons.

However, as per English tabloid the Sun, the North London-based club along with the current European champions are interested in making a move for Isco in the upcoming transfer window despite the player having a contract with the club till the summer of 2020.

It is believed that Real are looking to generate funds in order to strengthen their squad for the next season and they would be tempted to sell few of their star players in the upcoming transfer window where Isco can be one of them.

The Spain international has been with Real since the summer of 2013 when he moved from league rivals Malaga for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.

Since then, the versatile midfielder has represented Los Blancos in 297 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 50 times and provided 52 assists as well.