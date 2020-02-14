5 forwards Barcelona can sign in the summer transfer window

La Liga defending champions Barcelona are currently in a state of crisis, more or less. Some of their most important stars including Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele have been ruled out for months due to injury, while Lionel Messi is also suspected to be injured and not in full fitness.

Meanwhile, not only are they supposed to defend their La Liga crown as mentioned earlier, but they should also ideally be looking to banish the horrors from the last two Champions League seasons, by winning the trophy this time around. As both tasks seem too much at the moment, a lot of Barcelona fans are already seeking solace by hoping for the best in the next season.

We feel that one of the Blaugranas‘ biggest problems right now is the lack of strength up front – and that being said, here is FOX Sports Asia taking a look at five forward who they can sign during the upcoming summer transfer window.

5. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner has already proved his goalscoring ability over the past few seasons in the Bundesliga. Having also established himself as one of Joachim Low’s first-choice strikers in the German national team, the next step in Werner’s career should be winning the BIG competition, namely, the Champions League.

At 23 years, age is also on his side and it would not be a surprise if Barcelona sign him in the summer. His pace and finishing skills would certainly make him an ideal long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Having served for many years at clubs like AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang comes with loads of experience – something which Barcelona’s frontmen are in dire need of right now, especially as Suarez is sidelined. His experience, coupled with the fact that he has already expressed interest to leave the Gunners, make him an ideal target for Barcelona.

The 30-year-old Gabon International’s current contract with Arsenal expires in June 2021, which means that he would be a relatively cheaper option for the Catalans than any of the other players in this list – another reason why they could consider signing him.

3. Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

An ex-Barcelona man and a product of their famed La Masia academy, Adama Traore is tearing it up in the Premier League right now, as any football fan would be aware. The Wolverhampton Wanderers star has also expressed his willingness to return to Spain provided he receives a good offer – and what more would he possibly need if asked to make a comeback to the Camp Nou?

At 24 years of age, Traore could also serve as a back-up to Lionel Messi, who rarely features for the full ninety minutes during any Barcelona game these days. The Spaniard’s imposing physicality could turn him into a big threat for any of his opponents in both La Liga and in Europe as well.

2. Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint Germain)

Rarely do we not hear about a transfer rumour connecting Neymar Jr. and his potential reunion with Messi, Suarez and their teammates at the Camp Nou. Ever since he left to join PSG in 2017, there have been talks of “the Prodigal son” returning to make amends for his departure.

However, on a serious note, the 28-year-old is in fact a good possible signing for Barcelona in the summer. His recent injuries and fights with PSG’s management have reduced his market value, which is a good sign for the Catalans. Meanwhile, his talents have still remained fresh as ever, as he often reminds us these days with solid performances in the Ligue 1.

1. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez seems to be Barcelona’s most obvious choice for the summer, if three-fourths of the transfer rumours out there are to be believed. The youngster has done well for the Nerazzurri so far this season, and with age on his side, he could also be a long-term back-up/replacement for Suarez, just like Werner as mentioned above.

Furthermore, Martinez has also played with Messi in the Argentina national team, and it is well-known that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner approves his teammate. The only problem pulling Barcelona back from a potential deal is high market value, but for now, let us just allow the club’s management to figure out a way around it.