According to reports, La Liga giants Real Madrid are keen to sell star midfielder Isco to Manchester United, provided they are allowed to sign Paul Pogba in exchange.

Express claims that Manchester United appear to be resigned to the prospect of losing Paul Pogba to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, who have tabled a player-plus-cash swap deal that would see Isco joining the Old Trafford outfit next summer.

The English news agency further claims that Zinedine Zidane, the manager of Real Madrid, remains eager to bring the World Cup winner to the Santiago Bernabeu, despite the sudden emergence of Federico Valverde.

And meanwhile, El Desmarque reports that Los Blancos‘ President Florentino Perez is eager to satisfy Zidane’s demands, as a result of which he is likely to pursue a summer deal for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

As per the Spanish publication’s latest report, Perez could attempt to reduce the transfer fee in Pogba’s deal by offering Isco as part of a player-plus-cash deal as mentioned earlier. The report further adds that the Spain international is already on the Red Devil’s radar, which is why the club could, in fact, agree to the deal after rejecting several previous offers from the La Liga side for Pogba.

The 26-year-old, on his part, has endured a difficult, injury-ridden 2019-20 campaign so far, having made less than ten appearances for United this season.

His agent, Mino Raiola has already indicated that he ready to shift base from Manchester, amidst interest from Serie A defending champions Juventus among other clubs.