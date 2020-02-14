Reports: Manchester United join Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool in transfer race for PSG star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Manchester United have also joined the transfer race for Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Kylian Mbappe, who is being targeted by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool as well among other top-flight European giants.

This is according to The Sun, who has reported that Manchester United are one of the four clubs that have put forward an offer for Mbappe, while several other clubs are also interested in signing him.

In the past few weeks, Mbappe has been linked with a move away from PSG following a bust-up with manager Thomas Tuchel, and Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool have been rumoured to be monitoring his situation at the Parc des Princes.

The fight with Tuchel is expected to discourage the 21-year-old from signing a new long-term contract with the Ligue 1 giants, although his current deal is set to expire in 2021.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly in the pole position for his signature after they agreed terms with him earlier this month. Zinedine Zidane, the manager of Los Blancos is said to be ready to shell out more than £200million to get any deal done.

At the same time, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s expiring contract also means that could be available for a cut-price of £100million, at the end of the ongoing 2019-20 season.