Reports: Manchester United handed boost as key target rules out Real Madrid switch

AFC Ajax star Donny van de Beek has reportedly ruled out the possibility of a summer move to Real Madrid, after he revealed in a recent interview that suggestions that he is on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu are “premature”.

This is according to Express, who also adds that Manchester United have started to hope that van de Beek will sign for them instead, during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is already well-known that a host of teams are keen on acquiring the 22-year-old’s services, including Real Madrid and Manchester United among others.

Zinedine Zidane, the manager of Los Blancos, is also said to be a big admirer of the Dutchman.

But in a recent interview, van de Beek said: “It makes no sense I can’t control what people say.”

“I think it [reports of a possible move to Real Madrid] is premature. I have often said: I will not hurry; I am fine here.”

And Express reports that it means that the midfielder could be open to a Premier League move at the end of the ongoing season, with Manchester United leading the race to sign him.

However, as of right now, it is unclear whether Ajax will be willing to part company with him, given the imminent departure of Hakim Ziyech who will join Chelsea in the summer.