Reports: Big boost for Manchester United as Chelsea withdraw interest in top target

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Chelsea have withdrawn their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, thereby handing a big boost to Manchester United who are also known to be interested in him.

This is according to Metro, who reports that Chelsea are no longer interested in Sancho due to Borussia Dortmund’s £100million valuation of the player.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG had all been linked with summer moves for the English starlet, who has scored 18 goals and made 15 assists in 43 appearances for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions so far this season.

However, with Chelsea backing out of a potential deal, Manchester United have emerged as the leaders in the transfer race for the pacy winger, who is all set to turn 20 next month.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that City have the option to match any bid for him, as part of an agreement made when he switched allegiances to the Signal Iduna Park from the Etihad Stadium in 2017.

It was in 2017 that Sancho left England as City sold him to Borussia Dortmund for just £7million. Since then, his performances have improved phenomenally and today, not only is he a very important member of the BVB squad but he is also a full England international.