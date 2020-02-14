Reports: Inter Milan not sure about signing Manchester United star on permanent deal

Inter Milan are reportedly yet to decide whether they want to sign Alexis Sanchez on a permanent deal from Manchester United. The Chilean international joined the Serie A outfit on a year-long loan from United.

Sanchez had failed to impress after joining United from Arsenal and was subsequently loaned off to Inter in the 2019 summer transfer window. Many believed that this was the last of Sanchez at the club, however, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had claimed that the former Barcelona forward is set for a return to the club.

“Alexis will come back in the summer and will prove you all wrong,” the United manager had said when quizzed about their on-loan star as reported by Independent.

However, FC Inter News (via Sportsmole) now report that United actually want to sell Sanchez in the summer transfer window and Inter are yet to take a decision on whether to sign the forward permanently or not. The report adds that Sanchez’s high wages might become an issue for the Serie A side.

The Antonio Conte-managed side might decide to sign Sanchez permanently if he contributes with some important goals and assists between now and end of the season. He currently has a goal and three assists for the Nerazzurri.

