Reports: Real Madrid interested in signing Everton striker as long-term replacement of Karim Benzema

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have identified English Premier League outfit Everton’s newly-signed striker Moise Kean as a candidate for a long-term replacement of veteran forward Karim Benzema. Los Blancos have been rejuvenated under manager Zinedine Zidane in the ongoing campaign as they are sitting pretty on the top of the La Liga table, three points clear of second-placed Barcelona.

As per Defensa Central cited by Sports Mole, the Madrid-based club’s hierarchy has already started planning for the future campaigns and they have identified a need for a long-term replacement of Benzema who is already 32-year-old.

The report stated that for this purpose, Real have shortlisted Kean along with Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina striker Patrick Cutrone as the two candidates deemed suitable for the role.

The report is a rather surprising one considering the fact that Real have just signed young striker Luka Jovic in the summer earlier this season from German club Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported transfer fee of €60 million.

Kean has been having a hard time ever since joining Everton in the summer of 2019 from Italian Serie A giants Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €27.5 million.

Since then, the Italy international has represented his current club in 23 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score a single and provided two assists.