Reports: Arsenal star set to return in summer after disappointing loan spell

English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s veteran midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to return to the club after a rather disappointing loan-spell with the Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma. The 31-year-old is currently spending a season-long loan with the Rome-based club where he has not been able to cement his spot in the starting XI due to mixed form and fitness problems.

As per the Sun cited by Daily Star, even though Roma are willing to sign Mkhitaryan permanently, but they are not convinced that the veteran midfielder is valued around £20 million, a fee which is demanded by the North London-based club.

The Armenia-international has represented his current club in 15 matches in all competitions where he has only managed to score four goals and provided an assist as well.

The news will be a disastrous one for Arsenal as they were looking to offload the player permanently in order to bring reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Mkhitaryan has been an Arsenal player since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Manchester United in a straight-swap which saw Alexis Sanchez going the other way around.

During his stay in London, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder has represented the Gunners in 59 matches in all competitions where he has scored nine times and provided 13 assists.