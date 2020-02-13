Reports: Barcelona still keen to make a move for Serie A star in summer transfer window

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are still keen to make a move for Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window. The Catalan-based club have been looking for players in order to bolster their attacking unit for future campaigns.

In the recent past, there have been reports of interest from Barcelona in Martinez as it is believed that the club’s hierarchy sees him as a perfect replacement of ageing forward Luis Suarez.

As per the Italian publication Calciomercato, Barcelona are still keen to sign the 22-year-old and are ready to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

It is believed that Martinez has a release clause of €111 million in his contract which is going to be activated in the summer this year.

The Argentina international has been with Inter since the summer of 2018 when he moved from the Racing Club for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.

Since then, the versatile striker has represented his current club in 63 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 25 goals and provided five assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Martinez has been in inspirational form for the Milan-based club where he has already netted 16 times and provided four assists in just 28 appearances.