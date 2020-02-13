Reports: Barcelona to make surprise move for PSG star in summer transfer window

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are looking to make a surprising move for French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Neymar in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the Paris-based club since the summer of 2019.

Back then, there were reports of interest in Neymar from his previous club but the current Spanish champions could not meet with PSG’s valuation of the player and therefore, the striker had to stay in Paris for another season.

As per the Spanish newspaper El Confidencial cited by ESPN, the Catalan-based outfit are once again looking to make a move for Neymar in the summer of 2020 as they are looking to bolster their attacking unit for the future campaigns.

However, the report did not mention how much Barcelona are willing to offer to the French club in order to acquire the services of the 28-year-old.

Neymar has been with PSG since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Barca for a reported world-record transfer fee of €222 million.

Since then, the versatile striker has represented his current club in 76 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 66 goals and provided 39 assists as well.