Reports: Italian Serie A club slap €60 million price tag on Manchester United target

Italian Serie A club Brescia have set a hefty price-tag on their star midfielder Sandro Tonali. The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs within the country as well as from abroad.

There were reports in the media recently that English Premier League giants Manchester United have entered the race to sign Tonali who has also attracted interest from the likes of Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan.

However, as per Italian publication Calciomercato, Brescia have now set a price tag in the region of €55 to €60 million for the departure of their prized asset in the summer of 2020.

The report further stated that Brescia’s president has already informed both Italian clubs about the valuation of the player.

Tonali is a Brescia’s academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in the summer of 2018.

Since then, the Italy international has represented his current club in 76 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score six goals and provided 13 assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, the defensive midfielder has a single goal and four assists to his name in 23 appearances for Brescia in all competitions.