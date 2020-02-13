Reports: Barcelona suffer huge blow as club demand €70m for Ousmané Dembelé’s replacement

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Real Sociedad’s striker Willian Jose. The Catalan-based club have been struggling with a number of injuries on the attacking front and are in the market to sign a striker despite the January transfer window ending two weeks back.

There have been reports of Barcelona’s desire to sign Sociedad’s forward Jose after it was confirmed that the winger Ousmané Dembelé has been ruled out for six months after suffering another injury setback.

However, as per the Spanish outlet AS, Barca have suffered a major blow as they’ve been informed by the Sociedad’s hierarchy that they will not let the striker leave for a fee of less than €70 million—which is his buyout clause as well.

The news will be a disastrous one as Barcelona have been only allowed to use a certain budget in order to sign a player outside the transfer window.

Jose has been at Sociedad since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Maldonado for a reported transfer fee of just €6 million.

Since then, the 28-year-old has represented his current club in 132 matches in all competitions where he has scored 53 times and also provided 13 assists.