Reports: Real Madrid to exchange veteran superstar for €100million-rated Serie A defender

According to the latest reports, Real Madrid are keen to sell Luka Modric to Serie A giants Inter Milan, in exchange for their star defender Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar is being targeted by several top-flight European clubs, having displayed remarkable skills and consistency over the past two seasons at Inter Milan. The Slovakian has been a virtual ever-present in the Nerazzurri squad since joining from Sampdoria for £30million in 2017, clearly impressing Luciano Spalletti and Antonio Conte.

Meanwhile, it is the Spanish outlet El Desmarque who reports via Daily Star that Real Madrid are one of the many clubs interested in Skriniar, and that they are willing to put up Luka Modric, who is one of their most important players on the table to add him to their ranks.

Modric is now 34-years-old and has just 18 months left to run on his contract. Although he remains an important figure for Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, his lowly 12 La Liga starts across all competitions so far this season certainly seems to suggest that he is steadily losing importance at the club.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist and Ballon d’Or winner had been approached by Inter Milan several times before – but Los Blancos had not agreed on a deal so far.

This time around, as they look to sign the €100million rated Skriniar from the Serie A giants, it is expected that they will trade Modric in exchange, to bring down the value of the transfer fee.