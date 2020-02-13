Reports: Big boost for Manchester United as key target picks them over Real Madrid, Chelsea

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has snubbed moves to both Real Madrid and Chelsea, while expressing an interest to join Manchester United.

The English youngster is attracting a lot of attention from a number of European clubs and Borussia Dortmund are already preparing for his departure ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have identified the forward as one of their top summer targets and, according to Mirror, Sancho wants to join the Red Devils.

Earlier, it was reported that Borussia Dortmund have already decided an asking price of £100million for the 19-year-old.

The pacy winger left England in 2017, as Manchester City sold him to the German side for just £7million. Since then, his performances have improved phenomenally and today, not only is he a very important member of the BVB squad but he is also a full England international.

Over the past year, clubs like Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea have all tried to sign the forward who turns 20 next month. Meanwhile, it is also understood that City have the option to match any bid for him, as part of an agreement made when he switched allegiances to the Signal Iduna Park from the Etihad Stadium in 2017 as mentioned earlier.