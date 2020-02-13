Reports: Real Madrid ‘regretting’ the sale of €50million-rated former star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are now “regretting” their sale of Theo Hernandez to AC Milan, following the left-back brilliant performances with the Serie A side this season.

Hernandez was sold by Real Madrid on July 6, 2019, with AC Milan paying them a reported transfer fee of €20million to acquire his services. Having joined from local rivals Atletico Madrid for €24million in 2017, the 22-year-old did not have much of an important role at Real Madrid under their manager Zidane.

In two years, he made only 23 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos, before AC Milan signed him at the beginning of the ongoing 2019-20 season as mentioned above.

However, since joining the Rossoneri, Hernandez has scored six goals and provided two assists in just 21 appearances across all competitions – and now, as per Calciomercato, Real Madrid are regretting their decision to sell him.

The Frenchman has registered a goal contribution every 231 minutes this season, and given that Los Blancos have ended up spending about €45million on Ferland Mendy’s signing as Marcelo’s long-term replacement, it appears that they had an ideal candidate on their books all along – until they decided to part ways with him.