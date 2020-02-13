Reports: Barcelona target La Liga star after receiving permission to sign outside transfer window

It has been understood that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga have granted Barcelona the permission to sign an emergency replacement for the injured Ousmane Dembele outside of the transfer window.

As a result, Barcelona are now targeting Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose ahead of a possible move, according to a report by Sky Sports.

The English news agency claims that Willian Jose – who was linked to both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur during the recently-concluded winter transfer window – has now topped Barcelona’s wishlist after they were granted permission from the Spanish authorities to conduct an emergency signing.

Dembele, who has not played for Barcelona since November, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after aggravating a hamstring injury during training. The rules state that any club can bring someone in from another domestic team as cover, if a player suffers an injury and faces an absence period of over four months.

According to the league regulations, Barcelona have 15 days to complete any deal to bring in a replacement for the injured Frenchman.

Jose, meanwhile, has scored 53 goals in 132 appearances for Sociedad after joining the club from Uruguayan club Deportivo Maldonado in 2016 for a reported €6million in transfer fees.

Currently valued at about €30million, the 28-year-old is expected to receive an offer from the Blaugrana in the days to come.