Barcelona boss Quique Setien has apparently issued a strong warning to the club’s management, indicating that his squad is not strong enough to mount title challenges across two competitions.

It is La Porteria, a Spanish news agency who reported on Wednesday that Setien is not satisfied with Barcelona’s squad depth as of right now. Check out the tweet shared right below:

According to the report, Setien told Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal that the squad he currently has will not be enough for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are said to be looking at various options to reinforce the team after not doing so in the winter transfer window. Luis Suarez has already been sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, and earlier this week, things turned further south for the La Liga defending champions as Ousmane Dembélé suffered a relapse to his injury – one that will keep him away from the pitch for another six months.

Several sources from Spain have since claimed that Barcelona are now hoping that both the La Liga and the Spanish Football Federations will accept their plea to sign a player although the winter transfer window closed on January 31.

At the same time, the club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu is also reportedly telling his staff to finish off a new signing as soon as possible.