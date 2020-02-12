Reports: Real Madrid, Manchester United to compete for signing of young La Liga defender

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and English Premier League outfit Manchester United are ready to compete for the signing of Real Valladolid’s young defender Mohammed Salisu. The Los Blancos have been rejuvenated in the ongoing season under manager Zinedine Zidane as they are currently placed on the top of the league table—three points clear of second-placed Barcelona.

On the other hand, the Red Devils have been going through a tough campaign where they are currently placed on the eighth position with 35 points after 25 league matches.

As per the Spanish outlet AS cited by Daily Mail, both Madrid and United are interested in signing the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window in order to bolster their defensive unit for the future campaigns.

The report further stated that Salisu—who has also been attracting interest from Atletico Madrid—is an extremely attractive target for both clubs as he is not only highly-rated but also has a release clause of just £10 million.

Salisu is a Valladolid’s academy product and was promoted to the senior team in the summer of 2019.

In the ongoing campaign, the Ghana-born defender has represented his current club in 24 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score a single goal and also provided an assist.