Reports: Manchester United receive major transfer boost as top target admits looking for move to ‘big club’

English Premier League giants Manchester United have received a major transfer boost as Watford’s midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has admitted that he is open for a move to ‘big club’. The Red Devils have been going through a tough campaign where they are currently placed on the eighth position with 35 points after 25 league matches.

There have been recent reports that United’s hierarchy has identified Doucoure as a potential candidate to bolster the team’s midfield for future campaigns.

The 27-year-old, while talking to Canal+ as cited by Manchester Evening News, admitted that he is eager to play for a club who can provide him with an opportunity to take part in the UEFA Champions League.

“If a big club manages to make an interesting offer for me, of course the club will let me leave, easily,” he said. “A club that plays in the Champions League is the goal, but I don’t have a particular one in mind. We’re little by little arriving at the end of the cycle. Maybe the club (Watford) has certain expectations for me, I don’t really know them yet, but I can still progress and still do good things, so if I were to change clubs, it would be to go up a level. I’m happy in the Premier League. I want to stay in the Premier League, that’s my main wish. Then we’ll see what’s on offer, or not, for me this summer.”