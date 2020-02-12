Reports: Chelsea edging closer to agreeing fee to sign replacement for ageing winger

English Premier League giants Chelsea are close to agreeing to a deal for Italian Serie A outfit Sassuolo’s winger Jeremie Boga. The Blues have been pretty inactive in the transfer market in the recent past despite seeing their two-window transfer ban overturned in December last year.

As things stand, Chelsea are in danger of losing three players who are coming to the end of their respective contracts—wingers Willian, Pedro and veteran striker Olivier Giroud.

However, as per the Sun cited by Daily Star, the London-based club are now close to agreeing to a fee in the region of £15 million for the signing of the 23-year-old who is likely to be a replacement of Willian.

The Brazil international has less than six months left on his current deal and has been attracting interest from the likes of Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Italian Serie A club Juventus in the recent past.

Boga is Chelsea’s academy product and joined the Italian Serie A club in the summer of 2018 for a reported transfer fee of just €3 million.

Since then, the Ivory Coast international has represented his current club in 50 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 10 times and provided five assists as well.