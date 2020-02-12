Reports: Manchester United ready to sell star player to fund £160m double signing in summer

English Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to sell star midfielder Paul Pogba in order to fund two signings in the summer transfer window. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

However, no club could meet United’s £180 million valuations of the midfielder who ended up staying in Manchester for another season.

As per the Sun, United’s hierarchy are now willing to let the 26-year-old leave in the summer transfer window for £150 million in order to fund the double signing of Aston Villas’ Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison which is likely to cost around £160 million.

In the past, Pogba has attracted interest from his former club Juventus and Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid but it will be interesting to see if any of those clubs will meet United’s recent valuation of £150 million for the World Cup-winning midfielder considering the fact that he will only have 12 months left on his current in the summer of 2020.

Pogba has been with United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Turin-based club for a reported transfer fee of £94.50 million.