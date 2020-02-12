Reports: Real Madrid eye move for Inter Milan star in summer transfer window

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s veteran midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as they are looking to make a move for him in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Los Blancos have been rejuvenated in the ongoing season under manager Zinedine Zidane as they are currently placed on the top of the league table—three points clear of second-placed Barcelona.

As per Mundo Deportivo cited by Daily Mail, Zidane is already planning for the future campaigns and he has identified one area which he would like to bolster in the upcoming transfer window and that is to provide a cover for star defensive midfielder Casemiro.

For this purpose, the Madrid-based outfit are keeping tabs on Inter’s Brozovic and they are eyeing to make a move for him in the few months’ time.

The 27-year-old has been with Inter since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.

Since then, the Croatia international—who has a contract with the Milan-based club till the summer of 2022—has represented the Nerazzurri in 182 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 23 times and also provided 22 assists.