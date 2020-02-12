Reports: Manchester United to compete with Chelsea for last season’s UEFA Champions League star

English Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to compete with league rivals Chelsea for the signing of Dutch club Ajax’s star winger Hakim Ziyech. The Red Devils have been going through a tough campaign where they are currently placed on the eighth position with 35 points after 25 league matches.

For this purpose, the Manchester-based club have been linked with a number of players in the recent past as they strive to bolster their attacking unit for the future campaigns.

As per Daily Express, United have turned their attention towards Ajax’s Ziyech who has also been attracting interest from their league rivals Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is highly-rated in the football community ever since showing his heroics in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League where he played a key role in guiding Ajax to a semi-final spot.

The Morocco international has been at Ajax since the summer of 2016 when he moved from league rivals FC Twente for a reported transfer fee of €11 million.

Since then, Ziyech has represented his current club in 159 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 48 times and also provided 82 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Ziyech has been in instrumental form once again as he has scored eight goals and provided 21 assists in just 29 appearances.