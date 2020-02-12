The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Liverpool are ready to tie down Virgil van Dijk to a new contract that would ideally see him stay at Anfield for five more years.

This is according to Daily Mail, who also claims that the new deal could see the Dutch centre-back earning up to £50million across these five years.

As per a report by Football Insider, van Dijk’s wages will rise from the £125,000 he earns per week right now, to around £150,000 per week once he signs the new contract.

Daily Mail says that it is believed that a new deal for the 28-year-old defender is viewed as a “priority” by the club’s owners given the immense impact that he has provided since his arrival at Merseyside from Southampton in 2018 January, for a then world-record fee of £75million.

The 2018-19 season – which was also his first full season as a Liverpool player – saw him unanimously claiming the PFA Player of the Year award while Liverpool have gone on to dominate both domestically and in Europe since he arrived.

Van Dijk was also awarded the “Champions League best defender” title at the UEFA Football awards earlier last year, for his match-winning performances with the Liverpool side that went on to win the 2018-19 UCL.

In the ongoing 2019-20 season, he has played every minute so far as the Reds looks set to post a record-breaking points total on route to winning their first-ever Premier League title.