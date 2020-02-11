Reports: Manchester United ready to sell on-loan star to fund summer spending spree

Manchester United need a major overhaul but to sign all the players they have added to their wishlist, they will have to sell a few. On loan at Inter Milan currently, Alexis Sanchez could be one of the names which will be sold come summer.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had claimed that Sanchez will return to United after his year-long loan spell with Inter Milan comes to an end. “Alexis will come back in the summer and will prove you all wrong,” the United manager had said back in January when quizzed about the Chilean star as reported by Independent.

However, as per reports in Express, United are planning to sell Sanchez in order to fund transfers for the likes of Jack Grealish and James Maddison. While the United’s links with the Leicester City star seem to have died down, a move for Grealish is in the works, as reported by various English media outlets.

Sanchez has only made eight league appearances for Inter in what has been an injury-affected season for him and has only a goal and two assists to show for from them. Moreover, his wages have been an issue for United as well and it would be a great relief if they manage to sell the 31-year-old.

