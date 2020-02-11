Reports: Jose Mourinho handed £120m to fix Tottenham Hotspur defence ahead of next season

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been at the club for around four months and is slowly starting to make things run his way. The Portuguese tactician is set to be given a handsome sum of £120 million as Tottenham plan to get an all-new defence for the next season.

While Jan Vertonghen is set to leave the club after the ongoing season as his contract runs out, Toby Alderweireld is now 30-year-old and Spurs are in desperate need of new defenders before the next season starts. As a result, Mourinho has identified four players who can potentially fix the Spurs backline.

According to reports in Express, the North London-based outfit are targetting Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias and Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake and might make a move for them in the summer. Moreover, they have also identified Norwich’s 20-year-old full-back Max Aarons as a potential signing.

Moreover, Spurs are also ready to enter into a transfer battle with other Premier League giants for the signing of Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell. While Aarons would cost something around £15 million, the Leicester full-back will be a bit costlier given the fact that Chelsea are also heavily interested in him.

The report claims that Chilwell could cost around £25 million or even more.