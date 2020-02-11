Reports: Tottenham Hotspur shortlist four players to overhaul defensive unit for next season

English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have shortlisted four players in order to bolster their defensive unit for the future campaigns. The North London-based club have been going through a tough campaign where they’ve struggled defensively for the most part and have already conceded 34 goals in just 25 league matches.

Therefore, as per Daily Express cited by Goal.com, Spurs’ manager Jose Mourinho has identified four players in order to overhaul the defensive unit for the upcoming season.

Those players include two centre-backs—Benfica’s Ruben Dias, Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake—and two left-backs—Norwich’s Max Aarons and Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.

It is believed that Mourinho has identified those four players in order to replace at least two players in the defensive unit—centre-back Jan Vertonghen and left-back Danny Rose.

The Belgium international has less than six months left on his contract with the North London-based club and it is looking unlikely that he will sign a contract extension in the near future.

There have been recent reports of interest from Dutch club Ajax in acquiring the services of the player as well.

On the other hand, Rose is currently spending a six-month loan at Newcastle United after Mourinho decided that he was not good enough to play in the first-team.

Therefore, it is believed that the England international will leave the club permanently in the summer of 2020.