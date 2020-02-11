Reports: Chelsea target ready to snub Tottenham Hotspur to move to Stamford Bridge in summer

Dutch club Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is ready to snub English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur to make a move to league rivals Chelsea. The 23-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs in the continent.

On the other hand, the Blues have been struggling in the goalkeeping department where their record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga has continued to struggle between the sticks whereas Spurs are looking to sign a backup of first-choice Hugo Lloris.

Therefore, as per according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Nieuws as cited Daily Star, the Cameron international is more inclined towards making a move to Chelsea despite concrete interest from the North London-based outfit.

It is believed that Ajax are looking to generate funds in the region of £34 million from the departure of their prized asset.

Onana has been with Ajax since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona for a fee of just €150,000.

Since then, the goalkeeper has represented his current club in 171 matches in all competitions where he has managed to keep 72 clean sheets.

In the ongoing campaign, Onana has been in exceptional form as he has kept 13 clean sheets in 32 matches in all competitions.