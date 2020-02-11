Reports: Barcelona still keen to sign Manchester City target in summer transfer window

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are determined to sign Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s star midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the summer transfer window. The Catalan-based club have linked with a number of players in the recent past in an effort to overhaul the ageing squad for the future campaigns.

For this purpose, as per Eldesmarque, Barcelona are still optimistic about signing Ruiz in the summer transfer window as they are keen to strengthen the midfield in order to compete with Real Madrid on the domestic front after having difficulties in the ongoing campaign.

Ruiz is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Real, Liverpool and Manchester City in the recent past.

The 23-year-old has been a real sensation ever since moving to the Italian club in the summer of 2018 from La Liga outfit Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.

Since then, the Spain international has represented his current club in 67 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score eight times and provided five assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Ruiz has scored a single goal and provided two assists for Napoli in 27 appearances in all competitions.