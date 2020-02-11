Reports: Chelsea receive major transfer boost as number one target set to leave Napoli in summer

English Premier League outfit Chelsea have received a major boost in their striker’s pursuit as Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s forward Dries Mertens is looking set to leave the club in the summer as a free agent. The Blues have been in the market for quite some time to sign a striker in order to bolster the attacking unit for future campaigns.

For this purpose, Chelsea were linked with Mertens in the recently concluded transfer window but the deal could not materialise, largely because of Napoli’s valuation of the player.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Daily Mail, the Belgium international is increasingly edging towards leaving the Naples-based club in the summer as a free-agent because the contract extensions talks are not going ahead as per plan.

The report stated that Mertens is looking for a two-year contract worth of €7.5 million per season salary whereas Napoli are only willing to offer €4 million per season salary plus another €1m in performance-related bonuses.

Mertens has been with Napoli since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.

Since then, the versatile striker has been a real sensation for the Italian club as he has scored 119 goals and provided 72 assists in 306 appearances in all competitions.