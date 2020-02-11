Reports: PSG leading race to sign Manchester United, Manchester City target

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are leading the race to sign Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s star defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer of 2020. The 28-year-old is being termed by many as one of the best centre-backs in the world alongside Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk.

There have been reports in the recent past that Napoli’s hierarchy is now finally willing to sell their prized asset in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Senior journalist Kaveh Solhekol has revealed while talking at Sky Sports that the current French champions are leading the race to sign Koulibaly despite concrete interest from three English Premier League giants—Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea—who are very interested in acquiring the services of the star defender.

Solhekol revealed that the primary reason because of which PSG are the most likely club to sign Koulibaly in the summer is because of Napoli’s €100 million valuations of the player and the English club are reluctant to match that.

The Senegal international has been with the Naples-based outfit since the summer of 2014 when he moved from Belgian club KRC Genk for a reported transfer fee of €7.75 million.

Since then, Koulibaly has represented his current club in 233 matches in all competitions where he has scored 10 times and also provided five assists.