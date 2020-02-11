Reports: Juventus eye move for former Barcelona manager to replace under-fire Maurizio Sarri

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing a move for English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola to replace Maurizio Sarri on the bench. The 61-year-old is under increasing pressure at the Turin-based club due to some lacklustre performances in the recent past which included two defeats in the last three league matches as well.

As things stand, Juve are now placed second on the league table due to inferior goal difference compared to leaders Inter Milan with 15 matches to go.

As per the Sun cited by Daily Mail, the Old Lady’s hierarchy is losing patience with Sarri and they are now looking to make a move for the former Bayern Munich manager in the summer to replace the Italian on the bench at the Allianz Stadium.

Guardiola is being termed by many as one of the best managers in the world of football and has earned success at every club where he has managed in the past.

Ever since coming to England, the 49-year-old has won six titles—including the two back-to-back Premier Leagues—with Manchester City in three seasons.

However, it will be interesting to see if Juventus can convince Guardiola—who has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2021—to come to Turin.