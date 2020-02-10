Reports: Manchester United keen to sign two players before replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

English Premier League giants Manchester United are looking to sign two star players before replacing manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer of 2020. The Red Devils have been going through a tough campaign domestically where they are placed on the eighth position with 35 points after 25 matches, six-behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Therefore, as per the latest report published on Football 365 website, United’s hierarchy has decided to part ways with Solskjaer in the summer and replace him with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The report further stated that United’s hierarchy is also optimistic about completing double signing worth of £137 million of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho in order to bolster the squad.

Grealish—who currently has a contract with Villa till the summer of 2023—is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona in the recent past.

On the other hand, Coutinho—who is currently spending a season-long loan with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich—has had a hard time adjusting to life at the Catalan-based club and it is believed that Barcelona are ready to let the creative midfielder leave for a cut-price deal in the summer of 2020.