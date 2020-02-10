Reports: Manchester United drop interest in Leicester City star

England Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly dropped their interest in signing league rivals Leicester City’s star midfielder James Maddison. The Manchester-based club have been going through a tough campaign domestically where they are placed on the eighth position with 35 points after 25 matches, six-behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

United have been in the market to sign players in order to bolster their squad for the future campaigns and were linked with a move for Leicester’s Maddison in the summer of 2020.

However, as per a recent report published in Daily Star, the Red Devils have dropped interest in the 23-year-old after reports emerged that the player is close to agreeing to a new deal with the Foxes.

The report further stated that for this purpose, United have now turned their attention towards Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish.

The England international has been with Leicester since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Norwich for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.

Since then, Maddison has been a real sensation for his current club as he has scored 16 times and provided 10 assists in just 68 appearances in all competitions.

In the ongoing campaign, the creative midfielder has already scored nine goals and provided three assists for Leicester in just 30 appearances.