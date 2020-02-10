Reports: Manchester City enter race to sign Manchester United’s target in summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Manchester City have entered the race to sign league rivals Aston Villa’s star midfielder Jack Grealish. The 24-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of big clubs in England as well as from abroad.

As per the Telegraph cited by Manchester Evening, City are ready to compete with the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona to acquire the services of Grealish in order to revamp the squad after a disappointing campaign on the domestic level where they are currently placed on the second position of the league table, 22 points behind leaders Liverpool.

It is believed that manager Pep Guardiola has identified Grealish as a perfect replacement of veteran midfielder David Silva who is set to leave the club in the summer of 2020.

Grealish is a Villa academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in the summer of 2013.

Since then, the England U21 international has represented his current club in 173 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 24 times and also provided 30 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Grealish—who currently has a contract with Villa till the summer of 2023—has been in inspirational form for his club where he has netted nine times and provided seven assists in just 27 appearances.