Bournemouth’s Josh King opens up about failed transfer to Manchester United

English Premier League outfit Bournemouth’s striker Josh King has opened up about his feelings following a failed transfer to league rivals Manchester United. The 28-year-old was heavily linked with the Red Devils in the later stages of the recently concluded mid-season transfer window and it was reported that United’s bid was accepted by Bournemouth on the deadline day as well.

However, the deal did not materialise as Bournemouth could not find a replacement for their star striker in time which made the Manchester-based club to sign former Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

While talking to a Norwegian broadcasters TV2 as cited by Daily Mail after his team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United, King revealed that he was excited to play for United but reiterated that now he is fully focused on delivering the goods for his current club in the remaining part of the campaign.

“How close it was I have no complete answer to. I have to watch what I say,” said King. “I had some faith that it was going to happen. And it was a bit sensitive for me considering that I moved to England as a 16-year-old to achieve my dream and wanted to reach that goal at Manchester United. When you hear that you are connected to United and a bid comes in, then the feelings you had as a 16-year-old come back to you.”

He added: “But why it did not happen, I do not know. I’m a Bournemouth player and I really enjoy it here. But it had been a dream come true, I will not lie. That didn’t happen and I’m going to give everything to Bournemouth as long as I’m in this club. The coach [Eddie Howe] was absolutely fantastic with me during those days and was very helpful with me. I have respect for how he behaved with me during the little episode.”