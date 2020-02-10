Reports: Barcelona keen to make move for Arsenal star in summer transfer window

Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona are set to make a move for English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer of 2020. The Catalan-based club have been struggling with injuries in the attacking department where forward Luis Suarez has been sidelined for at least four months after suffering a serious injury.

As per 90min.com, Barcelona have identified two targets to replace ageing Suarez in the summer of 2020.

First of those targets is Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez but Barca’s hierarchy believes that they will have to pay in the region of £94 million in order to sign the Argentina international.

Therefore, they are keen to make a move for Arsenal’s Aubameyang who Barca believed that they can get for a more reasonable price—largely because of the Gabon international’s contract situation with his current club.

The 30-year-old has only 18 months left in his contract with the North London-based club and he is delaying the negotiations for an extension in order to push for an exit in the summer when he will only have 12 months left on his current deal.

Aubameyang has been with Arsenal since January 2018 when he moved from the German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €63.75 million.