Reports: Juventus considering selling star midfielder in summer due to injury concerns

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are considering selling midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the summer transfer window. The Wales international has joined the Turin-based club in the summer of 2019 as a free-agent after his contract with the English Premier League outfit Arsenal came to an end.

However, Ramsey has been struggling with a number of injuries ever since coming to Italy and has only managed 777 first-team minutes under his belt for the Old Lady in the ongoing campaign where he has managed to score two goals as well.

On the other hand, Juventus are struggling on the domestic front under manager Maurizio Sarri where they are equal on points with Inter as the league battle enters in the final stages.

As per Tuttosport cited by Metro, Juventus have lost patience with Ramsey over his fitness and are now looking to offload him in the summer of 2020.

The news is a rather surprising one considering the fact that the 29-year-old has a contract with the current Italian champions till the summer of 2023.

Ramsey spent 11 seasons with the North London-based club after joining them from Cardiff in the summer of 2008 for a reported transfer fee of €6.40 million.

In that duration, Ramsey represented Arsenal in 371 matches in all competitions, managing to score 65 times.