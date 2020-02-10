Reports: Liverpool considering making move for former star player in summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Liverpool are considering making a move for former star midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window. The Brazil international left the current European champions in January 2018 for a £142 million move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

However, Coutinho has had a hard time adjusting to life at the Catalan-based club and he eventually joined the German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2019 with an option to make it permanent for €120 million.

In the recent past, reports have emerged that Bayern’s hierarchy is not convinced with the performance of the 27-year-old and they are unlikely to make his move permanent in the summer of 2020.

As per Express Sport cited by Daily Mirror, Liverpool’s manager Jurgen Klopp is eager to bolster the midfield department in the summer of 2020 and for this purpose, his top priority is to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s young star Kai Havertz.

The report further stated that if the deal for the 20-year-old could not materialise for any reason, the Premier League giants can then turn their attention towards signing Coutinho for a cut-price deal.

During his time in England, the former Inter Milan creative midfielder represented Liverpool in 201 matches in all competitions during the span of five seasons where he scored 54 times and also provided 45 assists.