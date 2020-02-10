Reports: Premier League star makes decision amidst interest from Manchester United, Barcelona

English Premier League outfit Aston Villa’s star midfielder Jack Grealish is eager for a move to league rivals Manchester United despite interest from La Liga giants FC Barcelona. The 24-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the recent past as well.

As per Metro, the versatile midfielder has finally made a decision regarding his future where he is keen for a move to Old Trafford despite serious interest from the Catalan-based outfit.

The news will be a welcome one for United who are going through a transitional phase under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are investing heavily in young players in order to build a solid foundation for the future.

Grealish is a Villa academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in the summer of 2013.

Since then, the England U21 international has represented his current club in 173 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 24 times and also provided 30 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Grealish—who currently has a contract with Villa till the summer of 2023—has been in inspirational form for his club where he has netted nine times and provided seven assists in just 27 appearances.