Reports: Juventus planning to sell star midfielder after only a year at the club

Juventus signed midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the 2019 summer transfer window from Arsenal on a free deal but the Welshman has failed to cement his spot in manager Maurizio Sarri’s starting XI. As a result, rumours of a possible exit have started to come up.

Ramsey signed a four-year contract with Juventus in the 2019 summer window but has only made 12 Serie A appearances for the club so far. And if reports from Calciomercato are to be believed, the Italian giants are considering the midfielder’s sale in the summer transfer window.

After spending 11 years with Arsenal, Ramsey was expected to light up the Italian league. However, in what has been an injury-affected season, he has struggled to find his way into Sarri’s plans and only has two goals and no assist to show for across all competitions.

Moreover, the fact that they signed him on a free deal means selling him with three years left on his contract would be a profit for the club. Juventus recently sold Emre Can to Borussia Dortmund and if they are planning to let Ramsey leave as well, they will have to find an able replacement in the 2020 window.

Whether or not they give the Welshman another season to prove himself remains to be seen.