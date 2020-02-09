Reports: PSG star could still join Chelsea or Manchester United in the summer transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani was reportedly on his way to Atletico Madrid in the recently concluded January transfer window but the move broke down at the last moment and the Uruguayan had to stay put in Paris to see through his contract with them.

Cavani’s contract with the French giants run down in the upcoming summer and teams like Atletico, Chelsea and Manchester United are still in the hunt for his signature. The two Premier League clubs were interested in the 32-year-old’s signature in January as well but Atletico were the outright favourites to sign him. And though United did sign a striker in Odion Ighalo, Chelsea didn’t sign any.

And though Cavani’s mother also revealed that the striker turned down both the Premier League giants in January, L’Equipe (via Sportsmole) claim that the Uruguayan could still end up at one of the two clubs in the summer transfer window. Cavani is yet to take a decision on his future and with his contract set to run down in the summer, he will have to take one quickly.

Whether or not the former Napoli star ends up in the Premier League remains to be seen but his transfer saga is set to attract a lot more eyeballs in the coming month.